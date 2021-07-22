Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,977 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Lemann purchased 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 111,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,645. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

