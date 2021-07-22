Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 31,106 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 5.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 909.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 617,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.