Corvex Management LP Invests $28.74 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,744,000. Expedia Group makes up about 1.4% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $160.25. 18,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,560. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

