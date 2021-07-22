$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Prologis reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Prologis stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.25. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $128.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after acquiring an additional 329,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.