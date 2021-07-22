Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,460,920 shares of company stock worth $814,534,268 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.86. The company had a trading volume of 225,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The firm has a market cap of $989.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

