Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,140 ($41.02) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Future currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

Get Future alerts:

Future stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,578 ($46.75). The stock had a trading volume of 308,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 55.22. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,245.34 ($16.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,980.43.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.