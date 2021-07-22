Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).
Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,028 ($39.56). 639,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,153.58. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
