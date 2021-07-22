$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 10,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

