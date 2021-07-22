Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $14.88 Million Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Agora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on API. Macquarie lowered their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of API traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 2,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.16. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

