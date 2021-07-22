Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after buying an additional 117,661 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 611.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 100,528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 2,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

