The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $547,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $323.08 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $328.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.96.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

