Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $34.62 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 580,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

