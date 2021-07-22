Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.78-6.89 EPS.

CCI stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.48. 63,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,765. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.54.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.