KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is Scopia Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Scopia Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,423,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429,656 shares during the period. KBR accounts for approximately 11.5% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $93,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,153. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

