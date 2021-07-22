Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $36.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. 9,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,616.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

