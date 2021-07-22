Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 330.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.20. 17,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

