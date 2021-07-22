Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 241.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,949 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Genesis Energy worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,482. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

