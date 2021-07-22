Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 147,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,024 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,671. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.