Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 116,875 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 4.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,627. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 654.00 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

