Potrero Capital Research LLC Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $1,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,347,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares worth $101,899,388. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.12. 101,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.68 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

