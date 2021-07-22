450,000 Shares in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Purchased by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.48% of CONX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $10,438,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CONX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,714. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

