Potrero Capital Research LLC Takes Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADER. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,856,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,245,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,990,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,850,000.

26 Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,931. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

