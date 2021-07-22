Scopia Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 26,871 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,461,000. AMERCO comprises approximately 2.0% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scopia Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of AMERCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 33.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $578.31. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,707. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $572.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $309.63 and a twelve month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

