Millennium Management LLC Has $125.21 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $125,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.22.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

