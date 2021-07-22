Continental Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,576 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,083,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,409. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

