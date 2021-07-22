The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,485 shares.The stock last traded at $181.85 and had previously closed at $178.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.55.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 13.8% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 37.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.