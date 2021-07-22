Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $52,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.0% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $13,464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 341.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 92,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SNY opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

