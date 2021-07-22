Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 6.85% of Kadmon worth $45,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDMN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.