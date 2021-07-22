Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,464. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

