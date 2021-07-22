Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.74. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $106.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

