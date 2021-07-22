Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,974. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $202.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

