Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $438,039.08 and $2,093.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.86 or 0.01372459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00380856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00078208 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003568 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

