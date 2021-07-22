Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.95. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.83. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

