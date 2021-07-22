UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.300-$18.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNH traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $414.53. 52,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.95. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.74.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,301 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.