Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,968. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.