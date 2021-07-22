Zimmer Partners LP Invests $787,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:DCRB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,622. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCRB. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.