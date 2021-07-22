Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,683,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tuya stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.91. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUYA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

