Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 26.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,025. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

