Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,405 shares of company stock worth $5,636,890. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

