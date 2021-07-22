Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

