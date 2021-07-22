Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $2.91 Million in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,402,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,860,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOT stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

