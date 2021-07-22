UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $72.97. 17,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

