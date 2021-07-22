Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

