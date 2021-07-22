SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.