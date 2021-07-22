Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,922 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Crown were worth $59,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.49. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

