SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 5.1%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 10,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 573,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,962.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 156.1% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $7,385,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $6,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

