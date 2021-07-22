Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.78

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 11300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.09 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

