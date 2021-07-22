E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Down 8.9%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.51. 1,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22.

About E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

