Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.00

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 169023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of £173.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.54.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

