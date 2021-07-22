Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 14,155 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $7,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $3,890,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

